Little runners take on the Mini Great North Run

20 adorable pictures from the Mini Great North Run

These little sports stars were all smiles as they took on the Mini Great North Run – and bless them, every one.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 4:02 pm

Runners aged three-to-eight took on the 1.2km course, with an adult in tow, ahead on Sunday’s main event.

1. The Mini Great North Run gets underway

The Mini Great North Run saw runners aged 3-8 take on the 1.2km course, with an adult in tow.

Photo: North News and Pictures

2. The Mini Great North Run gets underway

Photo: North News and Pictures

3. The Mini Great North Run gets underway

Photo: North News and Pictures

4. The Mini Great North Run gets underway

Photo: North News and Pictures

