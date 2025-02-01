People and events from Hartlepool's university hospital over the years.People and events from Hartlepool's university hospital over the years.
20 great retro pictures of life on and off the wards at Hartlepool hospital

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:10 BST
Hartlepool’s valued hospital in Holdforth Road has treated generations of people from the town and East Durham since opening in 1972.

We have taken a nostalgic look back at just some of the people and activities that have made the pages of the Mail over the years.

Do they bring back memories for you?

Children from Clevering Primary School sang at the Day Unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2006.

1. Young carolers

Children from Clevering Primary School sang at the Day Unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2006. Photo: FLR

We're going back to 2003 in this photo when children helped with a balloon launch outside the hospital.

2. Balloon launch

We're going back to 2003 in this photo when children helped with a balloon launch outside the hospital. Photo: FLR

The hospital opened a new sensory room in 2008.

3. Sensory room

The hospital opened a new sensory room in 2008. Photo: LH

The ladies of the hospital's Angiography Unit including unit manager Louise Tindall in 2008.

4. Health staff

The ladies of the hospital's Angiography Unit including unit manager Louise Tindall in 2008. Photo: LH

