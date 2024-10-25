Looking for something fangtastic to do this October half-term?Looking for something fangtastic to do this October half-term?
Looking for something fangtastic to do this October half-term?

21 fang-tastic family days out in and around Hartlepool this October half-term

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Oct 2024, 14:21 BST
From pumpkin picking and discos to spooky trails and films, there’s plenty to do in Hartlepool this October half-term.

Here are some activities in and around Hartlepool that are perfect for the kids.

Tweddle Farm's annual pumpkin patch has returned, boasting fairground rides, face painting, puppet shows, garden games, photo opportunities and of course, pumpkins.

1. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery

Tweddle Farm's annual pumpkin patch has returned, boasting fairground rides, face painting, puppet shows, garden games, photo opportunities and of course, pumpkins. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Drunken Duck is hosting its annual Halloween party on Friday, November 1. Fancy dress is optional but anyone dressed in fancy dress gets a free shot. There is also going to be a fortune teller and a prize for best costume.

2. The Drunken Duck, Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew

The Drunken Duck is hosting its annual Halloween party on Friday, November 1. Fancy dress is optional but anyone dressed in fancy dress gets a free shot. There is also going to be a fortune teller and a prize for best costume. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children.

3. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road

RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes offers fun for all the family.

4. Larrys Lanes, The Front, Seaton Carew

Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes offers fun for all the family. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice