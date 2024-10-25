Here are some activities in and around Hartlepool that are perfect for the kids.
1. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery
Tweddle Farm's annual pumpkin patch has returned, boasting fairground rides, face painting, puppet shows, garden games, photo opportunities and of course, pumpkins. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Drunken Duck, Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew
The Drunken Duck is hosting its annual Halloween party on Friday, November 1. Fancy dress is optional but anyone dressed in fancy dress gets a free shot. There is also going to be a fortune teller and a prize for best costume. Photo: Frank Reid
3. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road
RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Larrys Lanes, The Front, Seaton Carew
Looking for something to do on a rainy day? Larry's Lanes offers fun for all the family. Photo: Frank Reid
