News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Some fantastic costumes for World Book Day.
Some fantastic costumes for World Book Day.
Some fantastic costumes for World Book Day.

21 more fantastic pictures of Hartlepool children as their favourite characters for World Book Day

Hartlepool children have created some impressive costumes this World Book Day.

By Pamela Bilalova
6 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:40pm

World Book Day on March 20 is all about celebrating the love of reading – and what better way to mark it than embodying your favourite fictional character?

Here are 13 photos of outstanding outfits which proud Hartlepool families have sent to the Mail.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once. But we will be running more in due course.

For more 2023 World Book Day pictures, click here.

1. Mary Poppins comes back

Sarah Howlett has sent this fantastic picture of Ava, aged four, as Mary Poppins.

Photo: Sarah Howlett

Photo Sales

2. Jedi knight

Micky Nicholson, aged 10, as Luke Skywalker.

Photo: Caroline Nicholson

Photo Sales

3. Pokémon

Rex Crosby, aged four, as Pikachu.

Photo: Leanne Adams

Photo Sales

4. Off with their heads

Mia Diamond as the Queen of Hearts.

Photo: Evelyn Gilman Dean

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Hartlepool