Just some of the Hartlepool youngsters dressed up in support of Children in Need 2022.

21 of your fabulous photos as Hartlepool celebrates Children in Need 2022

Hartlepool youngsters have been more than happy to grin and bear it in honour of Children in Need 2022.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago

The annual BBC charity extravaganza, whose mascot is Pudsey Bear, takes place on Friday, November 18.

We asked readers to send us their pictures of youngsters dressed up to mark the occasion.

Don’t worry just yet if your photo is not included. We will be adding more as the weekend continues and will try to use them all.

1. Here we bow

Thanks to Jessica Stainsby for this picture of Rosie, aged four.

2. Got the T-shirt

Isabelle Atkinson, aged 11

3. So proud

Vinnie James.

4. Pointing the way

Kelsey Jane Smith sent us this photo of Ava, aged four.

