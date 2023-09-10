News you can trust since 1877
Images from the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew on Saturday. Pictures by Bernadette Malcolmson.Images from the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew on Saturday. Pictures by Bernadette Malcolmson.
21 photos from Hartlepool's Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew

Thousands of spectators enjoyed a tribute music festival.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

The Open Jar Tribute Festival attracted around 5,000 people to watch acts paying homage to the likes of Liam Gallagher and the Arctic Monkeys.

Bernadette Malcolmson kindly took these super pictures for the Mail on Saturday. Can you spot yourself?

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.

1. Arms aloft

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.

2. Raising a smile

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. Tribute night

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

The Liam Gallagher tribute act playing at the Open Jar Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

4. Stage presence

The Liam Gallagher tribute act playing at the Open Jar Festival at Seaton Carew. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

