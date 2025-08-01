What memories do you have of this town’s shopping centre?
1. Fancy dress
Staff at Heron Foods don their best fancy dress for their Macmillan coffee morning event in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Bus pass
Pensioners queue up to get their free bus pass in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Grand opening
Locals take a look at the brand new Ann Summer's store as it opens in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Brand new
Sue Ryder charity shop opens in Middleton Grange back in 2015. Pictured are Julie Musgrave, Mandy Williamson and Ray Hall. Photo: Kevin Brady
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.