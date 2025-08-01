Take a look at these retro photos of people enjoying life in Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.placeholder image
21 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 00:00 BST
Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has seen many faces over the years, and has changed a lot in its time.

What memories do you have of this town’s shopping centre?

Staff at Heron Foods don their best fancy dress for their Macmillan coffee morning event in 2015.

1. Fancy dress

Staff at Heron Foods don their best fancy dress for their Macmillan coffee morning event in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Pensioners queue up to get their free bus pass in 2007.

2. Bus pass

Pensioners queue up to get their free bus pass in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

Locals take a look at the brand new Ann Summer's store as it opens in 2005.

3. Grand opening

Locals take a look at the brand new Ann Summer's store as it opens in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid

Sue Ryder charity shop opens in Middleton Grange back in 2015. Pictured are Julie Musgrave, Mandy Williamson and Ray Hall.

4. Brand new

Sue Ryder charity shop opens in Middleton Grange back in 2015. Pictured are Julie Musgrave, Mandy Williamson and Ray Hall. Photo: Kevin Brady

