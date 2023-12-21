Did you spot these clouds in the sky over Hartlepool?

People from across Hartlepool took to social media to share their photos of these stunning ‘rainbow clouds’.

Thank you to everyone who sent the Mail their photos. Unfortunately, we could not include them all.

Nacreous clouds, as they are officially known, are rare clouds that sit high in the sky and are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.

These rare clouds usually appear in extremely cold air above polar regions and due to their formation, are also known as mothers of pearls.

1 . Stunning Thanks to Karen Jones for this stunning photo of the Nacreous clouds over Seaton Carew. Photo: Karen Jones

2 . Incredible Callum managed to capture this incredible photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today. Photo: Callum Craddy

3 . Spectacular Thanks to Tom for this spectacular photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today. Photo: Tom Sanderson