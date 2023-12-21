News you can trust since 1877
21 photos sent in by Hartlepool Mail readers of rare ‘rainbow clouds’

Did you spot these clouds in the sky over Hartlepool?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT

People from across Hartlepool took to social media to share their photos of these stunning ‘rainbow clouds’.

Thank you to everyone who sent the Mail their photos. Unfortunately, we could not include them all.

Nacreous clouds, as they are officially known, are rare clouds that sit high in the sky and are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.

These rare clouds usually appear in extremely cold air above polar regions and due to their formation, are also known as mothers of pearls.

Thanks to Karen Jones for this stunning photo of the Nacreous clouds over Seaton Carew.

1. Stunning

Thanks to Karen Jones for this stunning photo of the Nacreous clouds over Seaton Carew. Photo: Karen Jones

Callum managed to capture this incredible photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today.

2. Incredible

Callum managed to capture this incredible photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today. Photo: Callum Craddy

Thanks to Tom for this spectacular photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today.

3. Spectacular

Thanks to Tom for this spectacular photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today. Photo: Tom Sanderson

Thanks to Phil for this colourful photo of the Nacreous Clouds today.

4. Look at those colours

Thanks to Phil for this colourful photo of the Nacreous Clouds today. Photo: Phil Pattinson

