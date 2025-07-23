Fens Primary School teacher Michael Ward is pictured with his class in 1977.placeholder image
21 retro photos of life at Hartlepool’s Fens Primary School as it turns 60

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
Fens Primary School has just celebrated its 60th birthday this year.

We therefore thought it was time to delve into our archives to unearth some nostalgic photos from the school’s past.

Pupils from Fens Primary School hold their achievement awards in 2012.

1. Great achievement

Pupils from Fens Primary School hold their achievement awards in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Fens primary school pupils are pictured during a rehearsal for their production of the The Haunted Man back in June 1996.

2. The Haunted Man

Fens primary school pupils are pictured during a rehearsal for their production of the The Haunted Man back in June 1996. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Pupils get ready for their nativity in 2013.

3. It's Christmastime

Pupils get ready for their nativity in 2013. Photo: TY

Does anyone know which year this photo was taken in?

4. Class photo

Does anyone know which year this photo was taken in? Photo: Hartlepool Mail

