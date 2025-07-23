We therefore thought it was time to delve into our archives to unearth some nostalgic photos from the school’s past.
1. Great achievement
Pupils from Fens Primary School hold their achievement awards in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Haunted Man
Fens primary school pupils are pictured during a rehearsal for their production of the The Haunted Man back in June 1996. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. It's Christmastime
Pupils get ready for their nativity in 2013. Photo: TY
4. Class photo
Does anyone know which year this photo was taken in? Photo: Hartlepool Mail
