22 fantastic pictures of people out and about in Hartlepool
This summer hasn’t offered us lots of sunshine so far – here’s how Poolies spent some of the gloomy days.
From a good game of golf in the fresh weather to tucking into a cuppa, the not so hot weather has its benefits as well.
Our photographers Frank Reid and Stu Norton have captured people in Hartlepool enjoying summer in the town, despite the lower than usual temperatures.
See if you can spot someone you know in the gallery below.
Page 1 of 6