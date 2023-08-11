News you can trust since 1877
Out and about in Hartlepool.Out and about in Hartlepool.
22 fantastic pictures of people out and about in Hartlepool

This summer hasn’t offered us lots of sunshine so far – here’s how Poolies spent some of the gloomy days.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST

From a good game of golf in the fresh weather to tucking into a cuppa, the not so hot weather has its benefits as well.

Our photographers Frank Reid and Stu Norton have captured people in Hartlepool enjoying summer in the town, despite the lower than usual temperatures.

See if you can spot someone you know in the gallery below.

Mary Clark has her photograph taken during her first Visit to the Hugh Gun Battery.

1. First visit

Mary Clark has her photograph taken during her first Visit to the Hugh Gun Battery. Photo: Frank Reid

Out and about at Seaton Carew Golf Course.

2. Good game

Out and about at Seaton Carew Golf Course. Photo: Stu Norton

Pamela Wallace takes time from her Headland walk to enjoy a tea at the Hartlepool Heugh Gun Battery.

3. Taking a break

Pamela Wallace takes time from her Headland walk to enjoy a tea at the Hartlepool Heugh Gun Battery. Photo: Frank Reid

Stephen Clark gets to grips with a 303 Rifle.

4. Day out

Stephen Clark gets to grips with a 303 Rifle. Photo: Frank Reid

