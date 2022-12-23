News you can trust since 1877
Fancy dress was the order of the day.

22 pictures from Hartlepool's 2021 Boxing Day Dip ahead of the event's 50th birthday in 2022

Getting ready to take part or watch the 50th Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip on December 26?

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago

We thought we would get you in the mood by looking back 12 months to all the freezing fun at the 2021 event. For full details of the 2022 dip, click here.

1. Christmas jumpers

Charity dippers at the 2021 Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Grin and bare it

Just two of the two hundred-plus dippers at Seaton Carew on Boxing Day.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Santa-stic

David Tait ready to take part in the Round Table Boxing Day Dip. Picture by FRANK REID.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Grand support

Laura Grand trying to keep warm before the Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

