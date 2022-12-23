22 pictures from Hartlepool's 2021 Boxing Day Dip ahead of the event's 50th birthday in 2022

Getting ready to take part or watch the 50th Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip on December 26?
We thought we would get you in the mood by looking back 12 months to all the freezing fun at the 2021 event. For full details of the 2022 dip, click here.
1. Christmas jumpers
Charity dippers at the 2021 Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Grin and bare it
Just two of the two hundred-plus dippers at Seaton Carew on Boxing Day.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Santa-stic
David Tait ready to take part in the Round Table Boxing Day Dip. Picture by FRANK REID.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Grand support
Laura Grand trying to keep warm before the Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid