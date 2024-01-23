News you can trust since 1877
More than 20 restaurants are taking part in 2024.

24 Hartlepool venues taking part in Restaurant Week 2024 with prices starting from as little as £5 per person

Due to popular demand, Hartlepool’s Restaurant Week is returning for a fifth year and is serving up some tasty deals.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:26 GMT

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, the event will run from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 4.

Throughout the week, customers can dine out for as little as £5, £10, £15 or £20 at participating restaurants, pubs and cafes.

For more information and menus, see https://www.explorehartlepool.com/hartlepool-restaurant-week/.

Baan Thai is serving up delicious Thai food from Monday to Sunday and is offering a range of happy hour deals between 5pm and 7pm.

1. Baan Thai, Church Street

Baan Thai is serving up delicious Thai food from Monday to Sunday and is offering a range of happy hour deals between 5pm and 7pm. Photo: Frank Reid

Situated on the beautiful Marina, Black Olive is getting ready to serve up some delicious deals at prices of £5, £10, £15 and £20.

2. Black Olive, Navigation Point

Situated on the beautiful Marina, Black Olive is getting ready to serve up some delicious deals at prices of £5, £10, £15 and £20. Photo: Frank Reid

Casa Del Mar is serving up some fantastic offers. Enjoy five tapas dishes for just £20, subject to terms and conditions.

3. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point

Casa Del Mar is serving up some fantastic offers. Enjoy five tapas dishes for just £20, subject to terms and conditions. Photo: Frank Reid

Hot Club de Parmo and DING are taking residence in The Bank again, offering £10 deals for a pizza or parmo and fries.

4. DING and Hot Club de Parmo at The Bank, Church Street

Hot Club de Parmo and DING are taking residence in The Bank again, offering £10 deals for a pizza or parmo and fries. Photo: Frank Reid

