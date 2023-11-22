There is not much better than a good walk or day out to blow the cobwebs away.
Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid caught up with people enjoying themselves at Seaton Carew and Hartlepool Marina. For our previous gallery of out and about photos, click here.
1. Tables turned
Photographer David Amos has the "tables turned" on him at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Time to chill
Time to chill: Frank Booker enjoys many walks along the sea front at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Autumn walk
Keeping the autumn sun out of her eyes is Andrea Draper. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid
4. In the frame
Tim Ward takes his time over framing his photograph from on board HMS Trincomalee at Hartlepool's National Museum of the Royal Navy. Photo: Frank Reid