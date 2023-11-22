News you can trust since 1877
24 pictures of people having a good time out and about in Hartlepool

There is not much better than a good walk or day out to blow the cobwebs away.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid caught up with people enjoying themselves at Seaton Carew and Hartlepool Marina. For our previous gallery of out and about photos, click here.

1. Tables turned

Photographer David Amos has the "tables turned" on him at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Time to chill

Time to chill: Frank Booker enjoys many walks along the sea front at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Autumn walk

Keeping the autumn sun out of her eyes is Andrea Draper. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

4. In the frame

Tim Ward takes his time over framing his photograph from on board HMS Trincomalee at Hartlepool's National Museum of the Royal Navy. Photo: Frank Reid

