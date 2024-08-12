Just some of Bernadette Malcolmson's fantastic photos from the Hartlepool Carnival parade day.Just some of Bernadette Malcolmson's fantastic photos from the Hartlepool Carnival parade day.
Just some of Bernadette Malcolmson's fantastic photos from the Hartlepool Carnival parade day.

25 fabulous pictures from a sizzling Hartlepool Carnival parade day

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 10th Aug 2024, 18:36 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 11:31 GMT
The sun finally shone as Hartlepool Carnival celebrated its parade day.

Streets on the Headland were packed as spectators enjoyed the traditional nutty slack race, a colourful array of fancy dress costumes as well as the parade itself.

And don’t worry if you can’t spot yourself or your loved ones in this pictures – we will be publishing more of Bernadette Malcolmson’s fantastic photos over the weekend.

A happy Hartlepool Carnival fancy dress entrant. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.

1. Tanks for the memory

A happy Hartlepool Carnival fancy dress entrant. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
A fancy dress entrants at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

2. What a day

A fancy dress entrants at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Nutty Slack Race winner Daniel Charters carries his load. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. Daniel Charters, winner of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival Nutty Slack Race. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Nutty Slack Race winner Daniel Charters carries his load. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Another fancy dress entrant at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

4. Balloon boy

Another fancy dress entrant at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice