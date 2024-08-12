Streets on the Headland were packed as spectators enjoyed the traditional nutty slack race, a colourful array of fancy dress costumes as well as the parade itself.
And don’t worry if you can’t spot yourself or your loved ones in this pictures – we will be publishing more of Bernadette Malcolmson’s fantastic photos over the weekend.
1. Tanks for the memory
A happy Hartlepool Carnival fancy dress entrant. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
2. What a day
A fancy dress entrants at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. Daniel Charters, winner of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival Nutty Slack Race. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON
Nutty Slack Race winner Daniel Charters carries his load. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. Balloon boy
Another fancy dress entrant at the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
