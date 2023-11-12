News you can trust since 1877
25 photos as Hartlepool unites together to pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday 2023

People across Hartlepool united together to remember the fallen and to pay tribute to members of the armed forces past and present.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Nov 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT

Hundreds of people gathered in Victory Square, in Hartlepool, for Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 12, where a service took place at the war memorial and a military parade through the town.

Here are 25 photos of Hartlepool coming together to pay tribute.

Standard Bearers at Hartlepool's Remembrance Day service.

1. Standard Bearers

Standard Bearers at Hartlepool's Remembrance Day service. Photo: Frank Reid

One of the Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets stands tall during the Remembrance Day service.

2. Smart

One of the Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets stands tall during the Remembrance Day service. Photo: Frank Reid

Standards are lowered during the Remembrance Day service.

3. Standards are lowered

Standards are lowered during the Remembrance Day service. Photo: Frank Reid

An army veteran from The Green Howards Regiment attends the Hartlepool Remembrance Day service.

4. The Green Howards Regiment

An army veteran from The Green Howards Regiment attends the Hartlepool Remembrance Day service. Photo: Frank Reid

