25 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives for the 150th anniversary of Seaton Carew Golf Club
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jan 2024, 09:37 GMT
Seaton Carew Golf Club is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year after opening in 1874 – making it one of the oldest in the world.
To celebrate, it is hosting one of the country’s most prestigious golfing events, the English Amateur Championship, from July 28 until August 4.
We have delved into our archives to bring you 25 photos charting the achievements of the club over the decades.
