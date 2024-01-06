News you can trust since 1877
25 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives for the 150th anniversary of Seaton Carew Golf Club

Do you recognise any familiar faces here?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jan 2024, 09:37 GMT

Seaton Carew Golf Club is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year after opening in 1874 – making it one of the oldest in the world.

To celebrate, it is hosting one of the country’s most prestigious golfing events, the English Amateur Championship, from July 28 until August 4.

We have delved into our archives to bring you 25 photos charting the achievements of the club over the decades.

Ben Stow and Ryan Evans pose for a photo on day three of the Brabazon Trophy in 2014.

1. Brabazon Trophy

Ben Stow and Ryan Evans pose for a photo on day three of the Brabazon Trophy in 2014. Photo: Tom Yeoman

Seaton Carew Golf Club captain, Dennis Orley, presents Cameron Wallace with the Seaton Salver trophy in 2017.

2. The Seaton Salver Trophy

Seaton Carew Golf Club captain, Dennis Orley, presents Cameron Wallace with the Seaton Salver trophy in 2017. Photo: Tom Collins

Louis Westmoreland plays at Seaton Carew Golf Club in 2017.

3. He shoots, he scores

Louis Westmoreland plays at Seaton Carew Golf Club in 2017. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Ladies start a game in the mid 1950s.

4. Back in time

Ladies start a game in the mid 1950s. Photo: Other, third party

