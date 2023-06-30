News you can trust since 1877
26 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool, come rain or shine

A stroll in Hartlepool is always worth it, whatever the weather.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 30th Jun 2023, 18:16 BST

Here is our latest batch of photos of people out and about in Hartlepool.

Can you recognise anyone? Have a look in the gallery below.

Dave Hammond with his Ice Cream in Ward Jackson Park.

1. Sweet treat

Dave Hammond with his Ice Cream in Ward Jackson Park. Photo: Frank Reid

Sophie Tones and James Mill out and about at Seaton Carew.

2. Singing in the rain

Sophie Tones and James Mill out and about at Seaton Carew. Photo: Kevin Brady

Suki Cummins gives the best of cuddles to her mum Daraca Lynch in Ward Jackson Park.

3. Cuddles

Suki Cummins gives the best of cuddles to her mum Daraca Lynch in Ward Jackson Park. Photo: Frank Reid

Brian Sirs and his dog Reggie out and about at Seaton Carew.

4. Perfect companion

Brian Sirs and his dog Reggie out and about at Seaton Carew. Photo: Kevin Brady

