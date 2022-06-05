Residents have been enjoying jubilee parties across Hartlepool.

26 pictures of Hartlepool jubilee street parties and community events from Sunday

Patriotic Hartlepool residents revelled in the jubilee atmosphere by joining in a host of street parties and community events on Sunday.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:42 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 5:41 pm

Despite the weather being cool and cloudy, it stayed dry for the festivities on the last day of the long bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Photographer Frank Reid captured the fun on film from a number of street parties and activities, including circus performers on the Headland, and entertainers at the Heugh Battery Museum.

Did Frank take your picture? Scroll through our gallery below.

1. Dressed to impress

(Left to right) Bob Kirby with Joanne, Joshua, Tim, David, Mark and Jacob Atkinson wearing period costume for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Cresswell Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Family time

Matthew Cafferkey with his daughter Una at the craft table in Cresswell Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Striking a pose

Trev Purdy aka Elvis having fun during the celebrations in Cresswell Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Having a right royal natter

Margaret Donnelly and Sheila Hutchinson have a natter on Cresswell Road. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

