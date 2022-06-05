26 pictures of Hartlepool jubilee street parties and community events from Sunday

Despite the weather being cool and cloudy, it stayed dry for the festivities on the last day of the long bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Photographer Frank Reid captured the fun on film from a number of street parties and activities, including circus performers on the Headland, and entertainers at the Heugh Battery Museum.

Did Frank take your picture? Scroll through our gallery below.

1. Dressed to impress (Left to right) Bob Kirby with Joanne, Joshua, Tim, David, Mark and Jacob Atkinson wearing period costume for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations on Cresswell Road, Hartlepool.

2. Family time Matthew Cafferkey with his daughter Una at the craft table in Cresswell Road, Hartlepool.

3. Striking a pose Trev Purdy aka Elvis having fun during the celebrations in Cresswell Road, Hartlepool.

4. Having a right royal natter Margaret Donnelly and Sheila Hutchinson have a natter on Cresswell Road.