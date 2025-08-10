Just four of our images from Hartlepool Carnival parade day on August 9.placeholder image
Just four of our images from Hartlepool Carnival parade day on August 9.

29 MORE glorious photos from the Hartlepool Carnival fancy-dress parade

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 13:28 BST
We promised you more photos from the 2025 Hartlepool Carnival parade and here they are.

Our thanks to Ian Malcolmson, Bernadette Malcolmson and Carl Gorse for sharing these pictures with us from Saturday’s event.

Why not click here to view our earlier parade gallery?

Thanks to Carl Gorse for this parade picture.

1. Parade picture

Thanks to Carl Gorse for this parade picture. Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales
Flying the flag at parade day. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON

2. Flying the flag

Flying the flag at parade day. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON Photo: Ian Malcolmson

Photo Sales
A wave from a carnival float. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. 'Hello there'

A wave from a carnival float. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Ready for take off.

4. Rocket man

Ready for take off. Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice