29 MORE photos of Hartlepool pupils from across the years that featured in the Mail's School Report feature

What are our young people thinking?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 22:28 BST

For around a decade from the early Noughties, the Hartlepool Mail visited schools across the town to ask pupils what they thought about important topics of debate.

Without further ado, here are 29 MORE photos of pupils from across Hartlepool’s primary schools who answered questions for our School Report column.

Don’t see anyone you recognise?

If you missed our earlier gallery see it here: 32 photos of Hartlepool pupils from across the years.

Joe Horan, 2011.

1. St Helen's Primary School

Joe Horan, 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Caitlin Nixon, 2011.

2. Stranton Primary School

Caitlin Nixon, 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Bethany Phelan, 2011.

3. Stranton Primary School

Bethany Phelan, 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Jasmine Sirs, 2011.

4. St Peters Elwick Church of England Primary School

Jasmine Sirs, 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

