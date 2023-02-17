News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Out and about in Hartlepool./Photo: Frank Reid

30 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool

There’s nothing more refreshing than a brisk winter walk.

By Pamela Bilalova
1 hour ago

The winter weather has not put Poolies off from enjoying the town’s beauty spots.

Whether it’s a walk along the Headland, a visit to Seaton Carew or play time in Ward Jackson Park, you have been making the most of the longer days in recent weeks.

Mail photographer Frank Reid caught up with some Poolies who were out and about.

Any familiar faces? See if you can spot anyone you know in the gallery below.

1. Fluffy companion

Carole Cannon (left) with her dog Daisy and best friend Lyn Stuart.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Mum and daughter time

Maya Harrison on her swing with her mum Lucy Dawkins at Ward Jackson Park.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Being productive

Painter Lee Headley about to start his work day.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Wrapped up warm

Mark Sengalow keeping warm.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
HartlepoolSeaton Carew