There’s nothing more refreshing than a brisk winter walk.

The winter weather has not put Poolies off from enjoying the town’s beauty spots.

Whether it’s a walk along the Headland, a visit to Seaton Carew or play time in Ward Jackson Park, you have been making the most of the longer days in recent weeks.

Mail photographer Frank Reid caught up with some Poolies who were out and about.

Any familiar faces? See if you can spot anyone you know in the gallery below.

1 . Fluffy companion Carole Cannon (left) with her dog Daisy and best friend Lyn Stuart.

2 . Mum and daughter time Maya Harrison on her swing with her mum Lucy Dawkins at Ward Jackson Park.

3 . Being productive Painter Lee Headley about to start his work day.

4 . Wrapped up warm Mark Sengalow keeping warm.