31 fantastic pictures of Poolies (and some adorable dogs) out and about in Hartlepool

Strolling around Hartlepool’s beauty spots is even more enjoyable with a fluffy companion by your side.

By Pamela Bilalova
1 hour ago

From the Headland to Ward Jackson Park and the town centre, people have been making the most of the longer days while waiting for spring.

Mail photographer Frank Reid caught up with Poolies – and some of their adorable dogs - who were out and about in recent weeks.

Recognise anyone? See if you can spot any familiar faces in the gallery below.

Oscar with his owner William Slack in Ward Jackson Park.

1. Time for a walk

Photo: Frank Reid

Coffee maker Ozzy Ngel with his first cup of the day.

2. Caffeine rush

Photo: Frank Reid

Susan Harrington with her dog Daoiy as they wait for their coffee to arrive at Ward Jackson Park.

3. Coffee hour

Photo: Frank Reid

Johanna Allan gets a cuddle from her mum Katie Orrick.

4. Cuddle time

Photo: Frank Reid

