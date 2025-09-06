Thanks to Bernadette Malcolmson for all her photos from Friday's opening night of the Open Jar Tribute Festival.placeholder image
31 more fantastic photos from Hartlepool's 2025 Open Jar Tribute Festival

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 08:43 BST
Here is our second collection of photos from Friday’s opening night of the 2025 Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Reach.

Miss our first gallery of photos? Click here.

1. Staying focused

2. Tribute act

3. Enjoying a drink

4. In the shades

