Do you recognise anyone?

33 archive photos to take you back to A-level results day in Hartlepool

Thousands of youngsters across Hartlepool are counting the days down until they receive their A-level results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

We hope all our students get the results they are hoping for coming Thursday, August 17.

In the meantime, here are 33 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to remember results days gone by – from 2003 all the way up to 2019.

Do you recognise anyone?

Nick Lyons and Sophie Rutherford celebrate their results at English Martyrs Sixth Form College in 2011.

1. Smiles all around

Nick Lyons and Sophie Rutherford celebrate their results at English Martyrs Sixth Form College in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Demi Steadman (left) and Julie Drysdale pictured with their exam results in 2010.

2. Three cheers for results day

Demi Steadman (left) and Julie Drysdale pictured with their exam results in 2010. Photo: HM

Martin Chan celebrates his results at English Martyrs Sixth Form College in 2010.

3. Jumping for joy

Martin Chan celebrates his results at English Martyrs Sixth Form College in 2010. Photo: HM

Hartlepool Sixth Form students celebrate their results in 2010.

4. All worth it

Hartlepool Sixth Form students celebrate their results in 2010. Photo: Frank Reid

