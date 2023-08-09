33 archive photos to take you back to A-level results day in Hartlepool
Thousands of youngsters across Hartlepool are counting the days down until they receive their A-level results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
We hope all our students get the results they are hoping for coming Thursday, August 17.
In the meantime, here are 33 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to remember results days gone by – from 2003 all the way up to 2019.
Do you recognise anyone?
