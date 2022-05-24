Just some of the Hartlepool streets hosting Platinum Jubilee parties over the extended bank holiday weekend.

33 Hartlepool locations hosting Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties

Hartlepool is preparing for a right royal series of parties to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 2:46 pm

Here are just some of the locations where Hartlepool Borough Council say celebrations are taking place. We will be adding to this list between now and the extended bank holiday weekend running from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

Please note that the pictures used are for illustrative purposes and not necessarily the exact location where an individual party may be taking place. Further details about how to apply to hold a street party are available Queens_Jubilee_street_party_application">here.

1. Arncliffe Gardens

Friday, June 3, between noon and 11.30pm at the Park Road end of the street.

2. Beaconsfield Street and Beaconsfield Square

Thursday, June 2, from 10am-6pm between numbers 4-22 Beaconsfield Street and all of Beaconsfield Square.

3. Broomhill Gardens

Friday, June 3, from 9am between junctions with Elmwood Road and Briarhill Gardens.

4. Burn Valley Road

Thursday, June 2, until 11pm. "Full road".

