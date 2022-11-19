33 of your fantastic photos as Hartlepool celebrates Children in Need 2022
Hartlepool youngsters have been more than happy to grin and bear it in honour of Children in Need 2022.
The annual BBC charity extravaganza, whose mascot is Pudsey Bear, took place on Friday, November 18.
We asked readers to send us their pictures of youngsters dressed up to mark the occasion and our thanks go to everyone who did.
You sent us dozens of pictures and we truly sorry that it has proved impossible on time grounds to publish them all.
