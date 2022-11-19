Hartlepool youngsters have been more than happy to grin and bear it in honour of Children in Need 2022.

The annual BBC charity extravaganza, whose mascot is Pudsey Bear, took place on Friday, November 18.

We asked readers to send us their pictures of youngsters dressed up to mark the occasion and our thanks go to everyone who did.

You sent us dozens of pictures and we truly sorry that it has proved impossible on time grounds to publish them all.

1. Lovely picture Isabel-Rose, four, and Charlie, five. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

2. Here we bow Thanks to Jessica Stainsby for this picture of Rosie, aged four. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

3. Big grin Danielle Roberts sent us this picture of five-year-old Oscar. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

4. Got the T-shirt Isabelle Atkinson, aged 11 Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales