Just some of the fantastic pictures sent to us by Hartlepool Mail readers to celebrate Children in Need 2022.

33 of your fantastic photos as Hartlepool celebrates Children in Need 2022

Hartlepool youngsters have been more than happy to grin and bear it in honour of Children in Need 2022.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago

The annual BBC charity extravaganza, whose mascot is Pudsey Bear, took place on Friday, November 18.

We asked readers to send us their pictures of youngsters dressed up to mark the occasion and our thanks go to everyone who did.

You sent us dozens of pictures and we truly sorry that it has proved impossible on time grounds to publish them all.

1. Lovely picture

Isabel-Rose, four, and Charlie, five.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

2. Here we bow

Thanks to Jessica Stainsby for this picture of Rosie, aged four.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

3. Big grin

Danielle Roberts sent us this picture of five-year-old Oscar.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

4. Got the T-shirt

Isabelle Atkinson, aged 11

Photo: Other 3rd Party

HartlepoolBBC