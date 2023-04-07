News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
28 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
4 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Just some of audio visual editor Frank Reid's pictures of people queueing up and enjoying their fish and chips in Hartlepool on Good Friday.Just some of audio visual editor Frank Reid's pictures of people queueing up and enjoying their fish and chips in Hartlepool on Good Friday.
Just some of audio visual editor Frank Reid's pictures of people queueing up and enjoying their fish and chips in Hartlepool on Good Friday.

33 photos as Hartlepool folk enjoy a Good Fry-day trip to the chippie for fish and chips

Hartlepool folk just love a trip to the chippie on Good Friday.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid toured the town to take these pictures of customers queueing for – and enjoying – their fish and chips.

Alison Scraggs at the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

1. You can call me Al

Alison Scraggs at the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The scene outside Verrills, on the Headland, at Good Friday lunchtime.

2. Queueing up

The scene outside Verrills, on the Headland, at Good Friday lunchtime. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Roma Keenan-Armstrong has nearly finished his lunch on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Taking a break

Roma Keenan-Armstrong has nearly finished his lunch on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Customers wait outside Foster's Fish Grill, in Oxford Road. Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Patiently waiting

Customers wait outside Foster's Fish Grill, in Oxford Road. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Hartlepool