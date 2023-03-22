33 words and phrases that only people from Hartlepool will know
Hartlepudlians have their own words and phrases they like to use to describe how they are feeling and what they are doing.
To visitors, Hartlepool’s dialect may seem strange and difficult to understand.
But to the people of this town, these words and phrases are what make us unique.
Hartlepool has slang native to its fishing shores as well as those borrowed from further afield.
Do you recognise any which are listed below?
This list, of course, is by no means exhaustive.
1. Mafting
Translation: warm or hot weather/feeling clammy or too hot
2. Ding
Translation: idiot
3. Musker
Translation: police officer
4. Ellish
Translation: very good/amazing
5. Chuddy
Translation: chewing gum
6. Shan
Translation: unfair
7. Bray
Translation: use force
8. Lush
Translation: nice/lovely
9. Mint
Translation: very good
10. Chewy
Translation: annoying/irritating
11. Ere
Translation: excuse me/listen
12. Doyle
Translation: idiot
13. Hank
Translation: starving
14. Mush
Translation: face
15. Buckled
Translation: rich
16. Me
Translation: our
17. Dut
Translation: woolen hat
18. Paggered
Translation: worn out/fatigued
19. Nowt
Translation: nothing
20. Canny
Translation: alright
21. Schnidey
Translation: cheap/knock-off product
22. ‘Artlepool
Translation: Hartlepool
23. Owt
Translation: anything
24. Blaked
Translation: drunk
25. Bairn
Translation: child
26. Bonny
Translation: attractive/sweet/cute
27. Cos
Translation: because
28. Mortal
Translation: drunk
29. Youse
Translation: you (plural)
30. Scran
Translation: food
31. Gee up
Translation: a form of greeting
32. Oi oi
Translation: another form of greeting.
33. Well aye
Translation: But of course/yes/certainly