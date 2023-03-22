News you can trust since 1877
33 words and phrases that only people from Hartlepool will know

Hartlepudlians have their own words and phrases they like to use to describe how they are feeling and what they are doing.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT

To visitors, Hartlepool’s dialect may seem strange and difficult to understand.

But to the people of this town, these words and phrases are what make us unique.

Hartlepool has slang native to its fishing shores as well as those borrowed from further afield.

The Headland, Hartlepool.
Do you recognise any which are listed below?

This list, of course, is by no means exhaustive.

1. Mafting

Translation: warm or hot weather/feeling clammy or too hot

2. Ding

Translation: idiot

3. Musker

Translation: police officer

4. Ellish

Translation: very good/amazing

5. Chuddy

Translation: chewing gum

6. Shan

Translation: unfair

7. Bray

Translation: use force

8. Lush

Translation: nice/lovely

9. Mint

Translation: very good

10. Chewy

Translation: annoying/irritating

11. Ere

Translation: excuse me/listen

12. Doyle

Translation: idiot

13. Hank

Translation: starving

14. Mush

Translation: face

15. Buckled

Translation: rich

16. Me

Translation: our

17. Dut

Translation: woolen hat

18. Paggered

Translation: worn out/fatigued

19. Nowt

Translation: nothing

20. Canny

Translation: alright

21. Schnidey

Translation: cheap/knock-off product

22. ‘Artlepool

Translation: Hartlepool

23. Owt

Translation: anything

24. Blaked

Translation: drunk

25. Bairn

Translation: child

26. Bonny

Translation: attractive/sweet/cute

27. Cos

Translation: because

28. Mortal

Translation: drunk

29. Youse

Translation: you (plural)

30. Scran

Translation: food

31. Gee up

Translation: a form of greeting

32. Oi oi

Translation: another form of greeting.

33. Well aye

Translation: But of course/yes/certainly

