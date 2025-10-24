Just four pictures of people out and out and about in Hartlepool recently.placeholder image
34 brilliant pictures of Hartlepool people out and about this autumn

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 24th Oct 2025, 11:25 BST
Our photographers have been busy getting out and about to take pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying themselves in their spare time.

All these photographs and captions are courtesy of Frank Reid and Stuart Norton.

1. Cuppa cheer

Louise Liversidge keeping warm with a coffee in one of the pods at the Heugh Gun Battery. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Leading the line

Out and about at Hartlepool Peoples Centre with line dancing leader Alison Paterson. Photo: Stu Norton

3. Club man

Out and about at Seaton Carew Golf Club with member Peter Riley. Photo: Stu Norton

4. Coffee break

Eileen McCallum has a coffee break at the Headland Heugh Gun Battery. Photo: Frank Reid

