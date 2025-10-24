All these photographs and captions are courtesy of Frank Reid and Stuart Norton.
1. Cuppa cheer
Louise Liversidge keeping warm with a coffee in one of the pods at the Heugh Gun Battery. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Leading the line
Out and about at Hartlepool Peoples Centre with line dancing leader Alison Paterson. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Club man
Out and about at Seaton Carew Golf Club with member Peter Riley. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Coffee break
Eileen McCallum has a coffee break at the Headland Heugh Gun Battery. Photo: Frank Reid