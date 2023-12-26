News you can trust since 1877
35 fantastic pictures of Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip 2023 as event sees massive turnout

This year’s Boxing Day saw one of its best turnouts for years with more than 600 registering to make a splash.
By Mark Payne
Published 26th Dec 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 16:07 GMT

Many were doing it to raise money for great causes, while others joined in just for the fun of it.

Mail photographer Frank Reid was in the thick of it to capture the occasion.

Friends from Hartlepool and Stockton Health dressed as pirates and did the dip in aid of the Stroke Association and Harbour refuge. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Jolly good fun

Just some of the 25 members of the Brass Monkey sea swimming group who joined in the Boxing Day tradition.

2. Brass Monkeys

Mum Liz Metcalf from Seaton Carew does the dip each year with her three-year-o,d daughter Harper and was 10-month-old Ferne's first.

3. Family tradition

Members of the Cancer Research team who raise money at events across Teesside. They are on course to have raised around £250,000 this year.

4. Cancer Research colleagues

