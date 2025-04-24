People have been pictured out and about in Hartlepool over the past few weeks. Do you recognise anyone?People have been pictured out and about in Hartlepool over the past few weeks. Do you recognise anyone?
36 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool lately

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:29 BST
Do you recognise anyone out and about enjoying themselves in Hartlepool?

From a day spent at the Heugh Battery Museum to a walk along the beach at Seaton Carew, there are plenty of pretty places for people to enjoy during the spring months in Hartlepool.

Our photographic editor Frank Reid caught up with the following people recently.

Bill Braithwaite is all wrapped up for a chilly walk along the promenade in Seaton Carew.

1. All wrapped up

Bill Braithwaite is all wrapped up for a chilly walk along the promenade in Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid

Mike Donegan is pictured having a great day in Seaton Carew.

2. Look at that smile

Mike Donegan is pictured having a great day in Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid

Arezoo enjoys a day by the sea with dad Khalid Rahimi.

3. Out and about

Arezoo enjoys a day by the sea with dad Khalid Rahimi. Photo: Frank Reid

Bill Henderson keeps the chill out as he comes to the end of yet another Seaton Carew walk.

4. Keeping the chill out

Bill Henderson keeps the chill out as he comes to the end of yet another Seaton Carew walk. Photo: Frank Reid

