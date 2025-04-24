From a day spent at the Heugh Battery Museum to a walk along the beach at Seaton Carew, there are plenty of pretty places for people to enjoy during the spring months in Hartlepool.
Our photographic editor Frank Reid caught up with the following people recently.
1. All wrapped up
Bill Braithwaite is all wrapped up for a chilly walk along the promenade in Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Look at that smile
Mike Donegan is pictured having a great day in Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Out and about
Arezoo enjoys a day by the sea with dad Khalid Rahimi. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Keeping the chill out
Bill Henderson keeps the chill out as he comes to the end of yet another Seaton Carew walk. Photo: Frank Reid
