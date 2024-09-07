37 fabulous photographs from the first night of Hartlepool's Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 09:07 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 10:54 BST
Thousands of music lovers enjoyed themselves at the first night of Hartlepool’s Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Reach.

Among the acts performing on Friday, September 6, were tributes to Amy Winehouse, Madness and Gerry Cinnamon.

Thanks to Frank Reid and Bernadette Malcolmson for these fabulous photographs.

Laura as Amy performing Amy Winehouse numbers at the 2024 Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

1. Wine time

Laura as Amy performing Amy Winehouse numbers at the 2024 Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Festival goers enjoy Gladness at the Open Jar Tribute Festival.

2. Dance time

Festival goers enjoy Gladness at the Open Jar Tribute Festival. Photo: Frank Reid

Festival goers at the Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Pointing the way

Festival goers at the Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Laura As Amy sings Amy Winehouse songs at the Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Tribute festival

Laura As Amy sings Amy Winehouse songs at the Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

