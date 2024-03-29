38 fabulous photos of people enjoying Good Fry-day fish and chips in Hartlepool

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid visited both the Headland and Seaton Carew to take these Good Fry-day pictures for you.
1. Popular plaice
They were queueing early outside Verrills fish and chip shop, on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Looking chip-per
Lauren Jordan enjoys her chips on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hat will do nicely
Young Hattie Davis-Stokes enjoys a snack on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Thumbs up
There were thumbs up for great fish and chips from this customer at Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid