Just some of our images from Good Fry-day in Hartlepool.Just some of our images from Good Fry-day in Hartlepool.
Just some of our images from Good Fry-day in Hartlepool.

38 fabulous photos of people enjoying Good Fry-day fish and chips in Hartlepool

People queued patiently outside fish and chip shops across Hartlepool to make a meal of a Good Friday tradition.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid visited both the Headland and Seaton Carew to take these Good Fry-day pictures for you.

They were queueing early outside Verrills fish and chip shop, on the Headland.

1. Popular plaice

They were queueing early outside Verrills fish and chip shop, on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lauren Jordan enjoys her chips on the Headland.

2. Looking chip-per

Lauren Jordan enjoys her chips on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Young Hattie Davis-Stokes enjoys a snack on the Headland.

3. Hat will do nicely

Young Hattie Davis-Stokes enjoys a snack on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There were thumbs up for great fish and chips from this customer at Seaton Carew.

4. Thumbs up

There were thumbs up for great fish and chips from this customer at Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton Carew