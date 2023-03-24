News you can trust since 1877
Just four of our 41 pictures of Hartlepool United over the years.
41 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades

Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 18:32 GMT

So why not take a trip back in time and enjoy these archive photos of the blue and white army?

Keep logging back too as we will be adding even more pictures soon.

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Flying the flag

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip.

2. Poolie exodus

The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip. Photo: Frank Reid

Now here's Pools fans back at home in the Sports Bar, in Park Road, watching the same play-off final on television.

3. True blues

Now here's Pools fans back at home in the Sports Bar, in Park Road, watching the same play-off final on television. Photo: TC

Hartlepool United fans at the Almere pre-season friendly game in Holland in 2010. Rear, Jock Dowd. Middle, left to right, Lee Stockton, James Stockton and Frankie Stockton. Front, left to right, Alan Sanderson and Terry Nunn. Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Dutch courage

Hartlepool United fans at the Almere pre-season friendly game in Holland in 2010. Rear, Jock Dowd. Middle, left to right, Lee Stockton, James Stockton and Frankie Stockton. Front, left to right, Alan Sanderson and Terry Nunn. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Other 3rd Party

