41 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades

Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.
So why not take a trip back in time and enjoy these archive photos of the blue and white army?
1. Flying the flag
Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Poolie exodus
The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip. Photo: Frank Reid
3. True blues
Now here's Pools fans back at home in the Sports Bar, in Park Road, watching the same play-off final on television. Photo: TC
4. Dutch courage
Hartlepool United fans at the Almere pre-season friendly game in Holland in 2010. Rear, Jock Dowd. Middle, left to right, Lee Stockton, James Stockton and Frankie Stockton. Front, left to right, Alan Sanderson and Terry Nunn. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Other 3rd Party