50 nostalgic photos from Hartlepool's Clavering Primary School

Our popular schools’ flashback feature turns its attention today to Hartlepool's Clavering Primary School.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST

Clavering Primary School pupils Mia, Luke, Ellie-Mae and Duane hold the globe in their hands in 2012.

1. Geography

Clavering Primary School pupils Mia, Luke, Ellie-Mae and Duane hold the globe in their hands in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils show their support of fairtrade in 2013.

2. Fairtrade

Pupils show their support of fairtrade in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

Clavering Primary School pupils run to their Jubilee party in 2012. Pictured are James Hepple, Ben McMorris, Jayden Flush, Libby Cox and Daniel Shaw.

3. Time to party

Clavering Primary School pupils run to their Jubilee party in 2012. Pictured are James Hepple, Ben McMorris, Jayden Flush, Libby Cox and Daniel Shaw. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils take part in a bridge building exercise in 2006.

4. Building bridges together

Pupils take part in a bridge building exercise in 2006. Photo: DP

