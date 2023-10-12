Our popular schools’ flashback feature turns its attention today to Hartlepool's Clavering Primary School.
Do you recognise anyone in these photos from our archives?
1. Geography
Clavering Primary School pupils Mia, Luke, Ellie-Mae and Duane hold the globe in their hands in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Fairtrade
Pupils show their support of fairtrade in 2013. Photo: Other, third party
3. Time to party
Clavering Primary School pupils run to their Jubilee party in 2012. Pictured are James Hepple, Ben McMorris, Jayden Flush, Libby Cox and Daniel Shaw. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Building bridges together
Pupils take part in a bridge building exercise in 2006. Photo: DP