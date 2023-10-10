News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
50 photos to mark the 50th birthday of Hartlepool’s West Park Primary School

One of Hartlepool’s primary schools is celebrating its 50th birthday this week so here are 50 photos of pupils past and present to get the celebrations started.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:25 BST

West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, officially opened on October 12, 1973, and 50 years on is marking its anniversary with a disco for pupils and a themed 70s week of learning in classrooms.

For more information on celebratory activities, read Hartlepool's West Park Primary School prepares to celebrate 50th birthday with a week of activities and events

Hartlepool Power Station manager, Tony Capp, pictured with West Park primary school pupils Ruth Nixon, Lauren McLaughlin, Henry Tones, Tanzia Khan, Neil Wilkinson and Thomas Hutchinson at the launch of an on site classroom at the Power Station site in 1993.

1. These pupils have power

Hartlepool Power Station manager, Tony Capp, pictured with West Park primary school pupils Ruth Nixon, Lauren McLaughlin, Henry Tones, Tanzia Khan, Neil Wilkinson and Thomas Hutchinson at the launch of an on site classroom at the Power Station site in 1993. Photo: Other, third party

Children's author, Peter Brunton, celebrates alongside pupils after the school is awarded an eco school status.

2. Eco friendly

Children's author, Peter Brunton, celebrates alongside pupils after the school is awarded an eco school status. Photo: TY

Pupils take part in their 2013 school nativity.

3. Shepherds and their sheep

Pupils take part in their 2013 school nativity. Photo: Other, third party

Cricket champions pose alongside their team trophy in 2003.

4. Top of the class

Cricket champions pose alongside their team trophy in 2003. Photo: DW

