50 photos to mark the 50th birthday of Hartlepool’s West Park Primary School
One of Hartlepool’s primary schools is celebrating its 50th birthday this week so here are 50 photos of pupils past and present to get the celebrations started.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, officially opened on October 12, 1973, and 50 years on is marking its anniversary with a disco for pupils and a themed 70s week of learning in classrooms.
