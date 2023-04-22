News you can trust since 1877
Just four of our fantastic photos of Hartlepool United fans over the years.Just four of our fantastic photos of Hartlepool United fans over the years.
Just four of our fantastic photos of Hartlepool United fans over the years.

57 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades

Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Feb 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 09:01 BST

With Poolies ready to back the boys during another nail-biting end to a season, why not take a trip back in time and enjoy these archive photos of the blue and white army?

Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004.

1. Young stars

Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Flying the flag

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007.

3. What's the score?

Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007. Photo: FLR

The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip.

4. Poolie exodus

The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip. Photo: Frank Reid

Related topics:Hartlepool United