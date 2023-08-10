News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our fan-tastic photos of Poolies following Hartlepool United across the years.Just some of our fan-tastic photos of Poolies following Hartlepool United across the years.
65 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades

Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Feb 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST

With Poolies ready to back the boys at the start of another season, why not take a trip back in time and enjoy these archive photos of the blue and white army?

Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004.

1. Young stars

Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Flying the flag

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007.

3. What's the score?

Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007. Photo: FLR

The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip.

4. Poolie exodus

The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip. Photo: Frank Reid

