This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS, which was set up shortly after the Second World War in 1948.
The NHS is at the centre of society and to mark its 75th anniversary, the Hartlepool Mail has put together 75 archive photos from days gone by at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.
1. Homeward joint replacement team
The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cook, alongside Mayoress Brenda, with the staff from the homeward joint replacement team, in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid
2. What a donation
Dorothy Caffey (centre) presents the University Hospital of Hartlepool chemotherapy nurses with a cheque for £200. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Joining the force
From left, Anne-Marie Jones and Julie Gray join the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. Photo: Claire Bedford
4. We love Hartlepool hospital
Stephen Roe and fellow protesters stand outside the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2015 in a bid to save it from closure. Photo: Frank Reid