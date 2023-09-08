News you can trust since 1877
75 archive pictures of Hartlepool’s hospital to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS, which was set up shortly after the Second World War in 1948.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST

The NHS is at the centre of society and to mark its 75th anniversary, the Hartlepool Mail has put together 75 archive photos from days gone by at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Do you recognise anyone?

The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cook, alongside Mayoress Brenda, with the staff from the homeward joint replacement team, in 2017.

1. Homeward joint replacement team

The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cook, alongside Mayoress Brenda, with the staff from the homeward joint replacement team, in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid

Dorothy Caffey (centre) presents the University Hospital of Hartlepool chemotherapy nurses with a cheque for £200.

2. What a donation

Dorothy Caffey (centre) presents the University Hospital of Hartlepool chemotherapy nurses with a cheque for £200. Photo: Frank Reid

From left, Anne-Marie Jones and Julie Gray join the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

3. Joining the force

From left, Anne-Marie Jones and Julie Gray join the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. Photo: Claire Bedford

Stephen Roe and fellow protesters stand outside the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2015 in a bid to save it from closure.

4. We love Hartlepool hospital

Stephen Roe and fellow protesters stand outside the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2015 in a bid to save it from closure. Photo: Frank Reid

