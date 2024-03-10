80 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following our club over the years

So why not enjoy this updated photo tribute to the blue and white army?
Promotion parties, play-off heartache and fancy dress parades – they are all here for you below.
1. Young stars
Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004. Photo: FLR
2. Flying the flag
Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. All smiles
Poolies celebrate the unexpected victory over promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest towards the end of the 2005-06 League One relegation season. Photo: FLR
4. What's the score?
Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007. Photo: FLR