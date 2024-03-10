Just some of our pictures of passionate Hartlepool United fans across the years.Just some of our pictures of passionate Hartlepool United fans across the years.
80 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following our club over the years

Passionate Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Feb 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 12:45 GMT

So why not enjoy this updated photo tribute to the blue and white army?

Promotion parties, play-off heartache and fancy dress parades – they are all here for you below.

Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004.

1. Young stars

Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Flying the flag

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Poolies celebrate the unexpected victory over promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest towards the end of the 2005-06 League One relegation season.

3. All smiles

Poolies celebrate the unexpected victory over promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest towards the end of the 2005-06 League One relegation season. Photo: FLR

Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007.

4. What's the score?

Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007. Photo: FLR

