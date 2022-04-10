9 things you can do with the kids in Hartlepool over the Easter holidays

2. Saltholme Easter trail, April 9- April 24

RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, is staging a series of Easter holiday egg-themed adventures, wildlife activities and nature spectacles. There will be egg hunts, as well as an Easter trail aimed at children aged from three to 11. For more details, visit events.rspb.org.uk/Easter.

Photo: RSPB Saltholme