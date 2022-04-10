There's plenty to do in Hartlepool over the Easter holidays.

9 things you can do with the kids in Hartlepool over the Easter holidays

From den building to Easter egg hunts and a pirate-themed exhibition, there’s plenty to do in Hartlepool over the holidays.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 7:51 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 7:59 pm

The Easter holidays are upon us – which means it’s time for some family fun.

Here are some activities in Hartlepool you can try with the kids this Easter.

1. Bouldering and den building at Summerhill

The outdoor activity for children aged 11-14 includes instructor led bouldering in the morning and an afternoon of den building in the woodland. To book visit the council's website and search for Hartlepool Holiday Fun.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Saltholme Easter trail, April 9- April 24

RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, is staging a series of Easter holiday egg-themed adventures, wildlife activities and nature spectacles. There will be egg hunts, as well as an Easter trail aimed at children aged from three to 11. For more details, visit events.rspb.org.uk/Easter.

Photo: RSPB Saltholme

3. Horrible Histories: Pirates The Exhibition

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is hosting a Horrible Histories Pirates exhibition. Youngsters will be able to design pirate flags, visit a pirates’ tavern, fire cannons and command a pirate ship on the high seas. To book a slot, visit https://www.nmrn.org.uk/our-museum/hartlepool .

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Workshops with Simon Bartram, April 12- April 24

Children's author Simon Bartram will be reading one of his books and run a drawing session during a series of free workshops at Hartlepool Art Gallery. To book tickets, visit https://hartlepoolartgallery.eventbrite.co.uk/.

Photo: Frank Reid

