The Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is proving just as popular now as it was all those years ago.

So here is our THIRD batch of retro photos for you from our 2004 competition.

Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

1 . Jack Preston Aged four months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Godfrey Aged 24 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

3 . Sophie Hindhough Aged four years. Photo: SH Photo Sales

4 . Jessica Godfrey Aged 24 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales