News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
4 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
4 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
19 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?
Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?
Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?

A blast from the past: Here are 49 MORE bonny babies from the Hartlepool Mail archives

The Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is proving just as popular now as it was all those years ago.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:51 GMT

So here is our THIRD batch of retro photos for you from our 2004 competition.

Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged four months.

1. Jack Preston

Aged four months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged 24 months.

2. Ryan Godfrey

Aged 24 months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged four years.

3. Sophie Hindhough

Aged four years. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged 24 months.

4. Jessica Godfrey

Aged 24 months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Hartlepool MailYoungsters