August was another busy month for the town./Photos: JPI Media and Donald Lang

A falcon in town and A-level joy: 9 reminders of Hartlepool in August 2021

August was another memorable month for Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 6:35 pm

Students rejoiced as they collected their A-level and GCSE results and Hartlepool Waterfront Festival returned in the summer sunshine.

Meanwhile, Poolies were left surprised when a falcon was spotted in the town centre.

Remember the best of the month in our gallery below.

1. Beautiful sight

More than 50 dolphins were spotted at the Hartlepool coast at sunset.

Photo: Donald Lang

Photo Sales

2. Hartlepool Carnival finds its prince and princess

Cllr Dennis Loynes, Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes and Miss Teen Hartlepool Chloe Roberts with the winners.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. Hartlepool beauty queen

Nicole Murray from Hartlepool was crowned Miss Tees Valley.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. ‘Once in a lifetime’ experience

Town centre shoppers had an unexpected companion when a falcon was seen in the middle of York Road.

Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales
StudentsHartlepoolGCSE
Next Page
Page 1 of 3