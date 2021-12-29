Students rejoiced as they collected their A-level and GCSE results and Hartlepool Waterfront Festival returned in the summer sunshine.
Meanwhile, Poolies were left surprised when a falcon was spotted in the town centre.
Remember the best of the month in our gallery below.
1. Beautiful sight
More than 50 dolphins were spotted at the Hartlepool coast at sunset.
Photo: Donald Lang
2. Hartlepool Carnival finds its prince and princess
Cllr Dennis Loynes, Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes and Miss Teen Hartlepool Chloe Roberts with the winners.
Photo: UGC
3. Hartlepool beauty queen
Nicole Murray from Hartlepool was crowned Miss Tees Valley.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. ‘Once in a lifetime’ experience
Town centre shoppers had an unexpected companion when a falcon was seen in the middle of York Road.
Photo: Carl Gorse