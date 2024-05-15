'A fantastic day out for all the family' - Seaton Carew earns top Keep Britain Tidy award for its beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Its main beach area has once again been granted a Seaside Award, an accolade only given to English beaches which are safe, clean and meet the highest environmental standards.
The beach is regularly cleaned and is patrolled by lifeguards during the school summer holidays.
Jill Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s executive director of adult and community based services, said of the “coveted award”: “It’s testament to the hard work and commitment of the council staff and volunteers who keep the beach clean and tidy and I would like to thank them again for the fantastic job they do.
“With the beautiful beach, the family leisure area on the prom, the amusements and gift shops and amazing eating places, Seaton Carew provides a fantastic day out for all the family.”
Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, added: “Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England.”