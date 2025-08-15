Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College are celebrating after opening their A-level results, with 92% securing their first-choice place at university.

Students at the Blakelock Road sixth form college received their results on Thursday, August 14, with many accepting offers from some of the country’s leading universities.

Results were available to collect from 8am, with those unable to pick up their results in person receiving an email later in the day.

Executive head of Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Jane Reed, said: “We are incredibly proud of our sixth form college students and their hard work and determination have led to some fantastic results.

“These achievements are a credit to their effort and the dedication of our staff, and we are excited to see what they go on to accomplish next.”

A-level and T-level students achieved an overall 94% pass rate, with 84% of T-level students receiving merits and distinctions.

A significant proportion of Hartlepool students gained successful entry to university, with 92% of those securing their first-choice place.

Proud A-level student Benjamin Stevenson achieved 4 A*’s in physics, maths, further maths and chemistry and is heading to Oxford University in September to study physics.

He said: “I was ecstatic when I opened my results.

"All of my teachers have been amazing in helping me to get my results and pushing me to achieve more than just what I needed.”

Another delighted A-level student achieved three A’s in biology, chemistry and maths.

Amelia Connelly, who is going to Imperial College London to study Bio Chemistry, said: “I was so relieved when I opened my results.

"The stress of worrying before was all worth it and I’m excited now for my after college plans.”

Student Paige Gretton will be heading to Northumbria University next month to study adult nursing after achieving a triple distinction in health and social care.

She said: “I was over the moon when I opened my results as I knew I got the grades I needed to get into university, so it’s very exciting.”