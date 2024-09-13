Scenes from 1996. What were you doing then?Scenes from 1996. What were you doing then?
Scenes from 1996. What were you doing then?

A nostalgic look back at life in 1996 from the Hartlepool Mail archives

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:27 GMT
We are continuing our nostalgic look back at scenes from Hartlepool in the 1990s.

This time it is 1996 when Britpop was ruling the charts, few people had a mobile phone and football fans were glued to England in Euro 96.

How many of these people and places from the Mail archives from that year do you remember?

Brierton School in March 1996. Pupils Catherine Proud, Helen Cook, Gill Horsley and Sara Bell with New York dancer Ira Bernstein.

1. Brierton School visitor

Brierton School in March 1996. Pupils Catherine Proud, Helen Cook, Gill Horsley and Sara Bell with New York dancer Ira Bernstein. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
From August 1996, Hartlepool College of Further Education lecturer Peter Lowrie with Ronnie Williams, Martin Crooks and Craig Pond.

2. Bricklaying at the college

From August 1996, Hartlepool College of Further Education lecturer Peter Lowrie with Ronnie Williams, Martin Crooks and Craig Pond. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Young dancer Gemma White featured in the Mail in November 1996 for a host of dance competiton wins.

3. Dance champion

Young dancer Gemma White featured in the Mail in November 1996 for a host of dance competiton wins. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Hartlepool employer British Steel let families let their hair down in July 1996. This pictures shows an under fives egg and spoon race.

4. British Steel fun day

Hartlepool employer British Steel let families let their hair down in July 1996. This pictures shows an under fives egg and spoon race. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool MailHartlepoolBritpopEngland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice