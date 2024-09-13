This time it is 1996 when Britpop was ruling the charts, few people had a mobile phone and football fans were glued to England in Euro 96.
How many of these people and places from the Mail archives from that year do you remember?
1 / 4
This time it is 1996 when Britpop was ruling the charts, few people had a mobile phone and football fans were glued to England in Euro 96.
How many of these people and places from the Mail archives from that year do you remember?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.