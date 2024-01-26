Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, in Crawford Street, Seaton Carew, received the grade – the second highest of four outcomes - following its inspection in November 2023.

The school received individual “good” ratings in three areas as well as “outstanding” ratings for its behaviour and attitudes and early years provision.

In the report, Ofsted inspectors concluded: “A strong sense of community is at the heart of Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School.

Holy Trinity Church of England school headteacher, Amanda Baines, with members of the school council and Stanley, the school well-being dog.

"Leaders and staff strive to provide pupils with a high-quality education.”

It continued: “Leaders, staff and stakeholders have high aspirations for pupils.

"Pupils rise to these expectations and do well.

"The curriculum is ambitious. Leaders review the curriculum regularly to ensure it is purposeful.

Holy Trinity Church of England school headteacher, Amanda Baines.

"Children make a bright start in early years. This helps them succeed as they move into key stage one.”

Pupils have also been reported as showing “high levels of focus and determination in and around school”.

The report states: “Their behaviour and attitudes are an example to all.

"Pupils’ positive behaviour starts in early years and flows all the way through school.”

Headteacher Amanda Baines said: “Myself, academy councillors and the Durham and Newcastle Diocesan Learning Trust CEO are pleased with the excellent report we have received from Ofsted.

"We are proud of the recognition of our hard-working staff and leaders who give our children the best start in their educational journey.

“We are particularly delighted with the comments about our children whose “attitudes to learning are exceptional” and whose “behaviour is exemplary.”

Despite their successes, leaders at the school have been advised to improve the consistency of development in some subjects.

The report states: “The school is aware that some subjects are not implemented consistently so that key learning and skills are building through the teaching of the subject.

"This means pupils are not consistently remembering and connecting new knowledge and skills.