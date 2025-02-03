Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has launched a petition calling for urgent reform of the current council tax system.

The petition, which is aimed at addressing the system’s “inequalities and inefficiencies”, seeks to secure a fairer approach to local taxation for communities nationwide.

Many communities pay a higher proportion of their income in council tax compared to wealthier areas in the South East where property values are much higher.

Residents in parts of the North East, North West, Midlands and South West can live in home which cost less to buy or rent yet often face some of the highest council tax rates due to limited local funding.

More affluent areas, however, benefit from higher revenues at lower tax rates.

The petition must be hand-signed to be accepted by Parliament and the public have been encouraged to add their signatures.

Organisations, public bodies and community groups in Hartlepool have also been invited to support the effort by sharing the petition with their networks.

Signatures will eventually be presented to the House of Commons by Mr Brash.

He said: “The current council tax system is outdated, unfair and fails to meet the needs of many households, particularly here in Hartlepool.

"A Band D property in Hartlepool pays nearly £2,400 while a Band D in the Westminster Council area pays around £900.

"This regional inequality is unfair, unequal and just plain wrong.

“This petition is about standing up for those who are disproportionately impacted and ensuring that we move towards a system that works for everyone, regardless of where they live.”

Anyone wishing to sign the petition or assist in collecting signatures is urged to email [email protected].