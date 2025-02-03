'A system that works for everyone' - Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash launches petition for council tax reform

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:36 BST
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has launched a petition calling for urgent reform of the current council tax system.

The petition, which is aimed at addressing the system’s “inequalities and inefficiencies”, seeks to secure a fairer approach to local taxation for communities nationwide.

Many communities pay a higher proportion of their income in council tax compared to wealthier areas in the South East where property values are much higher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents in parts of the North East, North West, Midlands and South West can live in home which cost less to buy or rent yet often face some of the highest council tax rates due to limited local funding.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash launched a petition calling for council tax reform.placeholder image
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash launched a petition calling for council tax reform.

More affluent areas, however, benefit from higher revenues at lower tax rates.

The petition must be hand-signed to be accepted by Parliament and the public have been encouraged to add their signatures.

Organisations, public bodies and community groups in Hartlepool have also been invited to support the effort by sharing the petition with their networks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Signatures will eventually be presented to the House of Commons by Mr Brash.

He said: “The current council tax system is outdated, unfair and fails to meet the needs of many households, particularly here in Hartlepool.

"A Band D property in Hartlepool pays nearly £2,400 while a Band D in the Westminster Council area pays around £900.

"This regional inequality is unfair, unequal and just plain wrong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This petition is about standing up for those who are disproportionately impacted and ensuring that we move towards a system that works for everyone, regardless of where they live.”

Anyone wishing to sign the petition or assist in collecting signatures is urged to email [email protected].

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:HartlepoolSouth EastResidentsNorth WestNorth East
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice