A treat for the refugee children of Ukraine - from two big-hearted Hartlepool visitors

Toys have been sent to a hotel in Dresden in Germany where children aged 3, 5 and 7, are staying as refugees.

Among the other guests in the hotel are father and son Graham and Kevin Hogg who are returning home to Hartlepool after delivering aid to the Ukrainian border with Poland.

Graham, 68, and Kevin, 35, heard about the refugees and contacted relatives back home who searched the Internet for stores near the Dresden hotel.

Kevin Hogg delivers the toys to the hotel where Ukrainian refugee families are staying.

They found a Lidl not far away and bought presents for the children – with extra presents set to arrive today as more Ukrainian children are expected to arrive soon.

Lyndsay Hogg, who is the daughter of Graham and sister of Kevin, said the idea was to help the children think about something other than war, at least for a short while.

“It will have been so hard for the children. In my experience, kids forget everything for a second when they are excited or get a treat, so we just wanted to help them forget for just a moment.”

The hotel told Graham and Kevin that the Ukrainian family had ‘escaped from the conflict zones’.

Graham and Kevin Hogg who have bought and delivered toys to Ukrainian children who are living in refuge in Germany.

Lyndsay added: “The lads offered to pay for their breakfasts but the hotel staff said they Ukrainians are being well looked after and can have anything at all they want for free,

"It’s nice to know hotels are looking after them well. They had the Ukrainian families all booked in the executive suites.

"The hotel had said more children were arriving today so they bought 12 toys instead of just buying for the 3 that were there.”

Graham and Kevin are expected back in Hartlepool on Friday, March 18, after their mercy mission.

Kevin Hogg with some of the presents for children from Ukraine.

Graham is the owner/director of Hogg Global Logistics, which volunteered itself as a collection point when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations.

Duvets, medical supplies, bandages, nappies and sanitary products have all been donated and seven trucks filled with aid from Hartlepool were eventually delivered to the war-torn country.

The big-hearted gesture for children who have fled from a war zone.

Kevin Hogg on his mission to buy toys in Germany.