'A very emotional day' as Hartlepool campaigners join coastal sewage protest

Hundreds of people formed a human chain on beaches from Berwick-Upon-Tweed to Whitby as part of the protest.

Dredging is the clearing of riverbeds by removing mud, weeds and rubbish and last took place in the River Tees in September 2021.

Sally Bunce, a marine mammal rescuer, said: "The wave which passed along this chain was a powerful symbol and the feedback from those attending has been utterly overwhelming.”

Dozens of people gather at Seaton Carew beach on Sunday to protest as part of 'wave to save our seas'.

She added: "We have been astounded at the public support and the sharing of this message throughout social media platforms and are incredibly grateful to everyone who lent their support in any way they could.”

Michelle Russell, who joined the wave at Fish Sands, The Headland, said: “It was a very emotional day. All the people who came together were amazing.”

Jemima Stubbs, a videographer and photographer who compiled videos from the protest, said: “It is utterly heartwarming and inspiring to see people take a stand along our Northern coast to show that we care about our seas and don't want them being polluted for profits.

"I feel like this is just the beginning and momentum is gathering and our group is growing and I feel so happy to be a part of it and will help with my camera however I can.

Wave to save our seas banner on Seaton Carew beach.

Organisers are planning on holding a ‘tsunami’ at the end of September across the United Kingdom along its coast and riverbanks.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/reclaimoursea.